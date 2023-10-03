Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. hosting drive-thru flu vaccination clinic

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department is set to host a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic this weekend.

A release shows that will be taking place Saturday, October 7 in the parking lot at Ivy Tech Community College.

Officials say their mobile clinic will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

The health department is encouraging everyone from six months of age and up to receive their flu shot each year.

They say the vaccination helps protect individuals from getting the influenza virus, and helps to reduce their effects if a person is infected.

For those who are interested in the clinic, be sure to make an appointment here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.