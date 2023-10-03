Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. hosting drive-thru flu vaccination clinic

Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. hosting drive-thru flu vaccination clinic
Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. hosting drive-thru flu vaccination clinic(Vanderburgh County Health Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department is set to host a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic this weekend.

A release shows that will be taking place Saturday, October 7 in the parking lot at Ivy Tech Community College.

Officials say their mobile clinic will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

The health department is encouraging everyone from six months of age and up to receive their flu shot each year.

They say the vaccination helps protect individuals from getting the influenza virus, and helps to reduce their effects if a person is infected.

For those who are interested in the clinic, be sure to make an appointment here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TANAZEA MARIE WOODS
VCSO: Evansville woman caught speeding hops backseat before arrest
Bremen fire at Cal-Maine Foods
Update: 100K chickens killed in Bremen fire
Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Day 1: 102nd West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially begins
Day 1: 102nd West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially begins
EPD: Crash at Boeke and Washington intersection sends 4 to hospital
EPD: Crash at Boeke and Washington intersection sends 4 to hospital

Latest News

EPD addressing mental health crisis through new partnership
EPD addressing mental health crisis through partnership
New community center ‘The Gathering Place’ officially opens its doors
New community center ‘The Gathering Place’ officially opens its doors
Henderson Schools
Henderson Schools get $600K ‘Stronger Connections’ grant
September Peace of Mind Roundtable
September roundtable: Suicide prevention