Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

10/3 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Multiple people are without housing in Evansville this morning after a car ran into an apartment building.

We’re learning more about a well-known family court judge in Henderson County that was suspended from practicing law in the commonwealth indefinitely.

A big traffic alert in Henderson this morning as the lane closures on the Twin Bridges will swap sides.

We have what you need to know before your morning commute.

It’s day two of the West Side Nut Club’s annual Fall Festival!

We’ll take a look at all of the fun from the first day and our Haley Kerby will be out there live to give us a look at what we can expect for Tuesday.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TANAZEA MARIE WOODS
VCSO: Evansville woman caught speeding hops backseat before arrest
Bremen fire at Cal-Maine Foods
Update: 100K chickens killed in Bremen fire
EPD: Crash at Boeke and Washington intersection sends 4 to hospital
EPD: Crash at Boeke and Washington intersection sends 4 to hospital
Shots fired on Indiana Street
WATCH: Evansville Police respond to overnight shots fired call
26-year-old Shane McCammon
Evansville man arrested following rape accusation, police say

Latest News

10/3 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
10/3 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Fall Festival kicks off annual Lighthouse Parade Monday
Fall Festival kicks off annual Lighthouse Parade Monday
Surveillance footage catches Owensboro VFW being vandalized
Surveillance footage catches Owensboro VFW being vandalized
Vehicle crashes into Embassy Apartments, displaces multiple people