Tuesday marks day 2 of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, here’s what to expect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Day two of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is here.

At 10 a.m., the half pot sales begin.

So far the half pot stands at $358,440 and counting.

Live music, courtesy of Lindsey James Williams, will kick off at 11:00 a.m.

Then at 2 p.m., all rides open followed by the Tug Of War competition beginning at 5 p.m.

At 6:45 p.m., the Youth of the Day will be announced. All middle and high schools in Vanderburgh County were asked to nominate a student from their school. Now, each of them will be recognized for their achievements.

Beginning at 7 p.m., it’s amateur hour night two.

The Queen and King Contest will wrap up the night of activities starting at 8:15 p.m.

