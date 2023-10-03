Tuesday marks day 2 of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, here’s what to expect
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Day two of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is here.
At 10 a.m., the half pot sales begin.
So far the half pot stands at $358,440 and counting.
Live music, courtesy of Lindsey James Williams, will kick off at 11:00 a.m.
Then at 2 p.m., all rides open followed by the Tug Of War competition beginning at 5 p.m.
At 6:45 p.m., the Youth of the Day will be announced. All middle and high schools in Vanderburgh County were asked to nominate a student from their school. Now, each of them will be recognized for their achievements.
Beginning at 7 p.m., it’s amateur hour night two.
The Queen and King Contest will wrap up the night of activities starting at 8:15 p.m.
