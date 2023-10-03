Traffic Alert: S.R. 168 closing near Mackey
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says they are closing State Road 168 near Mackey for some work.
It starts on or around Tuesday, October 10.
It’s between I-69 and State Road 57.
Crews will be doing structure replacements.
Work is expected to take two weeks to complete, depending on the weather.
The official detour for this project is I-69 to State Road 68 to State Road 57.
Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.
