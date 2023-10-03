Traffic Alert: S.R. 168 closing near Mackey

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says they are closing State Road 168 near Mackey for some work.

It starts on or around Tuesday, October 10.

It’s between I-69 and State Road 57.

Crews will be doing structure replacements.

Work is expected to take two weeks to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is I-69 to State Road 68 to State Road 57.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.