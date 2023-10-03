Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Traffic Alert: S.R. 168 closing near Mackey

Mackey road closure
Mackey road closure(Indiana Department of Transportation)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says they are closing State Road 168 near Mackey for some work.

It starts on or around Tuesday, October 10.

It’s between I-69 and State Road 57.

Crews will be doing structure replacements.

Work is expected to take two weeks to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is I-69 to State Road 68 to State Road 57.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TANAZEA MARIE WOODS
VCSO: Evansville woman caught speeding hops backseat before arrest
Bremen fire at Cal-Maine Foods
Update: 100K chickens killed in Bremen fire
Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Day 1: 102nd West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially begins
Day 1: 102nd West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially begins
Vehicle crashes into Embassy Apartments, displaces multiple people

Latest News

Henderson U.S. 41 bridge inspection to cause southbound lane closure swap
Henderson U.S. 41 bridge inspection to cause southbound lane closure swap
Henderson U.S. 41 bridge inspection to cause southbound lane closure swap
Henderson U.S. 41 bridge inspection to cause southbound lane closure swap
Warrick County Graphic
Semi overturns in Warrick Co.
Wednesday Bridge Traffic
Day 3: Traffic backups continue for Twin Bridge drivers