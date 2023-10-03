Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 7
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here are your nominees for this week’s Touchdown Live Player of the Week.
To secure your vote, download the 14 Sports App.
Elijah Wagner, QB, Bosse: 19 of 28 passing for 212 yards. 20 carries for 178 yards. 5 total touchdowns.
Wyatt Franz, RB, Boonville: 21 rushes for 200 yards and 6 touchdowns! (Tied Boonville’s single game touchdown record of 6, shared with Devin Mockobee now).
Jedidiah Galvin, RB, North Posey: 145 rushing yards & 3 total touchdowns! (2 rushing TDs & 1 passing TD). Also had one interception.
Evan Hampton, RB, Owensboro: 11 rushes for 147 yards & 3 touchdowns, plus a 2-point conversion.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.