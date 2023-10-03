Tom Brady trades his own rookie card to young boy: ‘That’s a $1,000 card right there’

LINDWOOD, N.J. (Gray News) – One young boy was lucky enough to score the ultimate football fan experience this weekend at a store in New Jersey.

Video taken inside the Wax, Packs, and Throwbacks sports memorabilia and trading card store shows Tom Brady giving a boy named Gavin a Tom Brady rookie card, worth more than $1,000.

The store said Gavin is a local regular.

The video shows Gavin taking off his Philadelphia Eagles’ DeVonta Smith jersey and handing it to Brady in exchange for the trading card.

“That’s a $1,000 card right there,” Brady tells the boy. “Go spend some of that on your… well, keep that card for a while.”

Brady later traded the Smith jersey to actor and comedian Kevin Hart, who was also at the event.

Sports fans packed the store Saturday for the event, participating in trading, raffles and giveaways.

The store said rapper Travis Scott was also in attendance.

In an Instagram post, the store thanked Brady, Hart and Scott for coming and giving customers “a lifetime memory.”

