Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Thursday’s Dateline to feature Megan Nichols’ story

Megan Nichols
Megan Nichols(Evansville Police Department)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - Thursday night, Dateline will feature a story out of Fairfield, Illinois.

Andrea Canning spoke with Megan Nichols’ mom and friends.

They’ll the the story of how she went missing in 2014, but her remains weren’t found until 2018.

In June, Brodey Murbarger was sentenced to 50 years in prison for her murder.

Our Robinson Miles covered the trial. A Dateline producer was also there each day.

The episode is called The Note and airs Thursday night at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TANAZEA MARIE WOODS
VCSO: Evansville woman caught speeding hops backseat before arrest
Bremen fire at Cal-Maine Foods
Update: 100K chickens killed in Bremen fire
Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Day 1: 102nd West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially begins
Day 1: 102nd West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially begins
EPD: Crash at Boeke and Washington intersection sends 4 to hospital
EPD: Crash at Boeke and Washington intersection sends 4 to hospital

Latest News

Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. hosting drive-thru flu vaccination clinic
Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. hosting drive-thru flu vaccination clinic
Thief caught on camera at 14 News Owensboro studio
Thief caught on camera at 14 News Owensboro studio
Thief caught on camera at 14 News Owensboro studio
Thief caught on camera at 14 News Owensboro studio
Farmer sees live armadillo in Spencer Co. field
Farmer sees live armadillo in Spencer Co. field