Thursday’s Dateline to feature Megan Nichols’ story

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - Thursday night, Dateline will feature a story out of Fairfield, Illinois.

Andrea Canning spoke with Megan Nichols’ mom and friends.

They’ll the the story of how she went missing in 2014, but her remains weren’t found until 2018.

In June, Brodey Murbarger was sentenced to 50 years in prison for her murder.

Our Robinson Miles covered the trial. A Dateline producer was also there each day.

The episode is called The Note and airs Thursday night at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.