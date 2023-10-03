OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are looking for the person who broke into our Owensboro studio.

It’s down on the Owensboro Riverfront.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a man can be seen walking in, looking around, and taking one of our reporter’s headphones.

He even took a look in the refrigerator.

This is not long after the VFW was vandalized, which is just a few blocks away.

As we reported, the VFW post is offering a reward for information leading an arrest.

Thief caught on camera at 14 News Owensboro studio

