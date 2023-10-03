Thief caught on camera at 14 News Owensboro studio
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are looking for the person who broke into our Owensboro studio.
It’s down on the Owensboro Riverfront.
Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a man can be seen walking in, looking around, and taking one of our reporter’s headphones.
He even took a look in the refrigerator.
This is not long after the VFW was vandalized, which is just a few blocks away.
As we reported, the VFW post is offering a reward for information leading an arrest.
