Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Thief caught on camera at 14 News Owensboro studio

Thief caught on camera at 14 News Owensboro studio
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are looking for the person who broke into our Owensboro studio.

It’s down on the Owensboro Riverfront.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a man can be seen walking in, looking around, and taking one of our reporter’s headphones.

He even took a look in the refrigerator.

This is not long after the VFW was vandalized, which is just a few blocks away.

As we reported, the VFW post is offering a reward for information leading an arrest.

Thief caught on camera at 14 News Owensboro studio
Thief caught on camera at 14 News Owensboro studio

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TANAZEA MARIE WOODS
VCSO: Evansville woman caught speeding hops backseat before arrest
Bremen fire at Cal-Maine Foods
Update: 100K chickens killed in Bremen fire
Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Day 1: 102nd West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially begins
Day 1: 102nd West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially begins
EPD: Crash at Boeke and Washington intersection sends 4 to hospital
EPD: Crash at Boeke and Washington intersection sends 4 to hospital

Latest News

Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. hosting drive-thru flu vaccination clinic
Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. hosting drive-thru flu vaccination clinic
Thief caught on camera at 14 News Owensboro studio
Thief caught on camera at 14 News Owensboro studio
Farmer sees live armadillo in Spencer Co. field
Farmer sees live armadillo in Spencer Co. field
Farmer sees live armadillo in Spencer Co. field (Source: Dustin Epperson)
Farmer sees live armadillo in Spencer Co. field (Source: Dustin Epperson)