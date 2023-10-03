Birthday Club
Surveillance footage catches Owensboro VFW being vandalized

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - VFW Post 696 in Owensboro was vandalized this weekend, and are looking for the community’s help to find who did it.

Officials say someone vandalized the VFW early Saturday morning just after 2 a.m.

In the surveillance video, someone can be seen taking the flag, throwing it, ripping up a statue from the ground and breaking it.

The person then uses the head of the broken statue to break into a car.

Post 696 is offering a $500 reward for information leading to arrest the person who did this.

