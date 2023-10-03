Summer Heat in October

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A summer-like weather pattern will continue at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Temperatures will remain well above normal in the upper 80s to 90 under sunny skies. The record high is 91-degrees set back in 1900 and 1897. The normal high temperature is 76-degrees. Tonight, partly cloudy skies as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and clouds with high temps in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Thursday, cloudy and cooler with showers likely as high temps drop into the lower 70s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible, but the severe weather threat is low.

