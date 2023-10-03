Submit your video questions for our virtual town hall with Evansville’s Mayoral candidates

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News, your Election leader, invites you to take part in an exclusive virtual town hall with all three candidates running for Evansville mayor.

We want YOU to ask the questions.

Don’t forget to record your video in landscape mode, and please include your name.

It’s your chance to let the candidates know what topics are on your mind before casting your vote on election day.

The town hall will be November 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

See the entire one-hour show streaming on all 14 News platforms. You’ll be able to watch the first 30 minutes on TV.

The town hall is presented by 14 News and the League of Women Voters for Southwestern Indiana.

Upload your video here:

