Sturgis city council holds special meeting to discuss city changes
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Newly appointed Sturgis city council leaders will meet again to discuss the city tax rate for this year and vote on selling a 2nd police vehicle.

According to the agenda, the minimum bid for that 2022 dodge Durango is $37,000.

Over the summer, the city council and former mayor resigned amid deep financial trouble for the town. A new council has slowly been selected, and Billy Adams was recently selected as mayor.

The meeting started Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Building.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

