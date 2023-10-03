Sturgis city council holds special meeting to discuss city changes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Newly appointed Sturgis city council leaders will meet again to discuss the city tax rate for this year and vote on selling a 2nd police vehicle.

According to the agenda, the minimum bid for that 2022 dodge Durango is $37,000.

Over the summer, the city council and former mayor resigned amid deep financial trouble for the town. A new council has slowly been selected, and Billy Adams was recently selected as mayor.

The meeting started Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Building.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.