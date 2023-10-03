One more hot day, then rain and cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies on Tuesday pushed temps back into the upper 80s. The record high for Tuesday is 91 set in 1900. Wednesday will be the last of the really warm days this week. Even with increasing clouds, high will manage to climb into the mid to upper 80s. Showers and a few thunderstorms will roll through on Thursday, with rain likely in the afternoon and evening as a cold front slices through the Tri-State. Much cooler air will flow in behind the front, so skies will be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s on Friday. Even cooler for the weekend as highs drop back into the low to mid 60s and lows sink into the 40s for the first time this season.

