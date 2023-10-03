Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Ohio County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in search for burglary suspect

Ohio County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in search for burglary suspect
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says they need your help in finding a vehicle.

Deputies say a blue sedan, potentially a Nissan Altima, was near the area where a burglary happened.

According to a Facebook post, this was on State Route 85 just south of Centertown and West of Beaver Dam.

Deputies say they’re trying to figure out more about the sedan, and who was driving it.

If you have any information, they are asking that you call the sheriff’s department at 270-298-4444.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TANAZEA MARIE WOODS
VCSO: Evansville woman caught speeding hops backseat before arrest
Bremen fire at Cal-Maine Foods
Update: 100K chickens killed in Bremen fire
EPD: Crash at Boeke and Washington intersection sends 4 to hospital
EPD: Crash at Boeke and Washington intersection sends 4 to hospital
Shots fired on Indiana Street
WATCH: Evansville Police respond to overnight shots fired call
26-year-old Shane McCammon
Evansville man arrested following rape accusation, police say

Latest News

Ann Wilson of Heart coming to rock Evansville this December
Ann Wilson of Heart coming to rock Evansville this December
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in search for burglary suspect
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in search for burglary suspect
Tuesday marks day 2 of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, here’s what to expect
Tuesday marks day 2 of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, here’s what to expect
10/3 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines