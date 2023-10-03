Birthday Club
Mt. Vernon man sentenced to 12 years on multiple felony charges

Jason Edward Overton
Jason Edward Overton(OFFICE OF THE PROSECUTING ATTORNEY OF POSEY COUNTY, INDIANA)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon man has been sentenced to12 years in prison on felony charges that took place earlier this year.

[Previous Story: ‘Guilty as charged’: Verdict reached for Mt. Vernon habitual criminal]

According to a press release, Jason Edward Overton was sentenced on Tuesday and found guilty of the following charges:

  • Operating a Motor Vehicle After Forfeiture of License for Life
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Unlawful Possession of a Syringe
  • Possession of Paraphernalia

After the guilty verdict, the jury then heard evidence in a second phase of the trial and found Overton guilty of being a habitual offender under Indiana law due to his prior felony convictions.

Overton’s prior felonies include Resisting Law Enforcement, carrying a Handgun Without a License and Operating a Motor Vehicle After Forfeiture of License for Life.

