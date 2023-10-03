Mt. Vernon man sentenced to 12 years on multiple felony charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon man has been sentenced to12 years in prison on felony charges that took place earlier this year.
According to a press release, Jason Edward Overton was sentenced on Tuesday and found guilty of the following charges:
- Operating a Motor Vehicle After Forfeiture of License for Life
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Unlawful Possession of a Syringe
- Possession of Paraphernalia
After the guilty verdict, the jury then heard evidence in a second phase of the trial and found Overton guilty of being a habitual offender under Indiana law due to his prior felony convictions.
Overton’s prior felonies include Resisting Law Enforcement, carrying a Handgun Without a License and Operating a Motor Vehicle After Forfeiture of License for Life.
