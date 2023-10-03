Henderson street paving project begins Tuesday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Street paving in Henderson started Tuesday and with that comes temporary road closures that could pop up in certain places.

Crews are laying new asphalt down on portions of several roads in the county over the next three weeks. They ask you to drive with caution in those areas being paved and follow the traffic control directions given by crew members.

Here’s the current paving schedule:

Tuesday - Bridge ends on Burbank and Cooper roads near Smith Mills.

Wednesday - Corydon Geneva Road.

Thursday - B.F. Overfield Road near Little Dixie.

Friday - Old U.S. 60, Spottsville Camp Road and J.B. Resort Road near Spottsville.

October 9-10 - All Grantwood Hills subdivision roads.

October 11 - Briscoe Benton and Pleasant Hill roads near Hebbardsville, New Road near Reed, and Trace Chain Drive and Stillyard Road off Kentucky 1078 near Spottsville.

October 12 - Sunset Lane and Stratman Road near U.S. 41.

