Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson County family court judge has been suspended from practicing law indefinitely.

Court records show judge David Curlin, in addition to being suspended indefinitely, could also have disciplinary proceedings brought against him.

Records show this case was filed with the Kentucky supreme court back in February.

There’s no information on what prompted the case, but the court’s opinion also says Curlin is temporarily disqualified as family court judge in Henderson.

The opinion did say, however, that this ruling will not affect his pay status.

We’ll be reaching out to court leaders to learn more about this case.

