Free household waste collection to be held Saturday in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Tox Away Day, a free drop-off event, will be held at the Daviess County Operations Center on Saturday.

Officials say this event has been extremely popular with more than 31,000 pounds of material handled in 2022.

Accepted items include used motor oil, gasoline, antifreeze, oil-based paints, pesticides, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, adhesives, aerosol cans and household cleaners.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2620 Kentucky Highway 81 in Owensboro.

