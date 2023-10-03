First ‘At Large’ candidate forum ahead of November Election hosted at EVPL

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With just a month until Election Day, a forum is being held tonight at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library.

Doors opened just after 5 p.m. and the forum just began at 6 p.m.

The forum consists of City Council at Large Candidates who are Mary Allen, Ed Massemier, Ron Beane, Paul Green, Courtney Johnson, and Jonathan Weaver.

The forum goes until 7 p.m.

Tonight at 10, our Brady Williams will give a full wrap up on the forum.

