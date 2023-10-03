Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

First ‘At Large’ candidate forum ahead of November Election hosted at EVPL

First ‘At Large’ candidate forum ahead of November Election hosted at EVPL
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With just a month until Election Day, a forum is being held tonight at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library.

Doors opened just after 5 p.m. and the forum just began at 6 p.m.

The forum consists of City Council at Large Candidates who are Mary Allen, Ed Massemier, Ron Beane, Paul Green, Courtney Johnson, and Jonathan Weaver.

The forum goes until 7 p.m.

Tonight at 10, our Brady Williams will give a full wrap up on the forum.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TANAZEA MARIE WOODS
VCSO: Evansville woman caught speeding hops backseat before arrest
Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Bremen fire at Cal-Maine Foods
Update: 100K chickens killed in Bremen fire
Surveillance footage catches Owensboro VFW being vandalized
UPDATE: Juvenile faces multiple charges after vandalizing Owensboro VFW
Day 1: 102nd West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially begins
Day 1: 102nd West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially begins

Latest News

Matthew Kohl
Evansville paramedic to be honored in Washington, D.C. after helping child hit by car
Community braves heat during second day of Fall Festival
Community braves heat during second day of Fall Festival
Sturgis city council holds special meeting to discuss city changes
Sturgis city council holds special meeting to discuss city changes
EPD responds to accident with injuries on Hwy. 41 and Virginia
EPD responds to accident with injuries on Hwy. 41 and Virginia