First ‘At Large’ candidate forum ahead of November Election hosted at EVPL
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With just a month until Election Day, a forum is being held tonight at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library.
Doors opened just after 5 p.m. and the forum just began at 6 p.m.
The forum consists of City Council at Large Candidates who are Mary Allen, Ed Massemier, Ron Beane, Paul Green, Courtney Johnson, and Jonathan Weaver.
The forum goes until 7 p.m.
Tonight at 10, our Brady Williams will give a full wrap up on the forum.
