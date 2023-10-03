Farmer sees live armadillo in Spencer Co. field

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A farmer in Spencer County says he couldn’t believe his eyes!

Dustin Epperson tells us he was out cutting down soybeans Monday, and around 5 p.m., he spotted a live armadillo running through his field.

It happened off Eureka Road in the small town of Eureka.

Epperson says he’s heard of people seeing them hit on the road, but he had never seen one himself.

He was able to catch the critter on camera.

Armadillos aren’t native to Indiana, but have been seen from time to time, mostly here in the southern part of the state.

Back in May, there was a dead armadillo on Evansville’s west side, and in 2019, a live armadillo was found at the Reitz Bowl.

DNR officials say the first confirmed armadillo sighting in Indiana was about 20 years ago on I-64 in Gibson County.

There have been reports that some hitch rides on semis, and that’s how they end up farther north.

Plus, officials think warming temperatures are causing them to migrate north.

Experts say they can carry bacteria, so it’s best to leave them alone.

