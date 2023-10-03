Fall Festival kicks off annual Lighthouse Parade Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several people took to Franklin Street for the annual Lighthouse Parade.

There were several unique lighthouses visible for onlookers to check out.

Lighthouses included Jurassic Park, Barbie, Ice Age, and several others.

Participants say the event is something special for their family and for the whole community.

“Really just a sense of being able to be around family and community and have a good time and support local for sure which is an amazing opportunity as well and just be part of a great community,” said Danielle Robertson.

All participants were given medals for all their hard work and say they can’t wait to prepare for next year’s lighthouse parade.

