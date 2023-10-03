Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville, Ind. man killed after crash on Ill. Rte. 148

A man from Evansville, Indiana died in a crash on Rte. 148 in Franklin County.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man from Evansville, Indiana died from his injuries following a crash on Illinois State Highway 148 in Franklin County.

According to a release from the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, around 12:52 a.m. on Monday, October 2, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Rte. 148 at the intersection of Renfro Lake Road.

When they arrived, deputies say they found evidence on the roadway indicating the vehicle was traveling northbound on Rte. 148, approaching Renfro Lake Rd. The vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times before striking a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, 55-year-old Michael T. Ford, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Herrin Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash is being investigated by the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office. The Zeigler Police Department, Zeigler Fire Dept., Christopher Police Dept. and Christopher Fire Dept. assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TANAZEA MARIE WOODS
VCSO: Evansville woman caught speeding hops backseat before arrest
Bremen fire at Cal-Maine Foods
Update: 100K chickens killed in Bremen fire
EPD: Crash at Boeke and Washington intersection sends 4 to hospital
EPD: Crash at Boeke and Washington intersection sends 4 to hospital
Shots fired on Indiana Street
WATCH: Evansville Police respond to overnight shots fired call
26-year-old Shane McCammon
Evansville man arrested following rape accusation, police say

Latest News

Ohio County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in search for burglary suspect
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in search for burglary suspect
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in search for burglary suspect
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in search for burglary suspect
Tuesday marks day 2 of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, here’s what to expect
Tuesday marks day 2 of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, here’s what to expect
10/3 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
10/3 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
10/3 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines