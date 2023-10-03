Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

EPD responds to accident with injuries on Hwy. 41 and Virginia

EPD responds to accident with injuries on Hwy. 41 and Virginia
EPD responds to accident with injuries on Hwy. 41 and Virginia(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department officials say a single vehicle accident took place in Evansville that led to serious injuries.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:17 p.m. as an accident with injuries at Highway 41 and Virginia Avenue.

Police say the injuries after the accident are serious.

Traffic is being redirected onto the Lloyd Expressway.

Witnesses say this was a rollover accident.

Police say the traffic blockage and redirection will be happening until at least 7 p.m.

We will update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TANAZEA MARIE WOODS
VCSO: Evansville woman caught speeding hops backseat before arrest
Bremen fire at Cal-Maine Foods
Update: 100K chickens killed in Bremen fire
Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Day 1: 102nd West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially begins
Day 1: 102nd West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially begins
Vehicle crashes into Embassy Apartments, displaces multiple people

Latest News

Sturgis city council holds special meeting to discuss city changes
Sturgis city council holds special meeting to discuss city changes
Breann talks with the Nut Club's Entertainment Chair
Breann talks with the Nut Club's Entertainment Chair
Thursday’s Dateline to feature Megan Nichols’ story
Thursday’s Dateline to feature Megan Nichols’ story
Farmer sees live armadillo in Spencer Co. field
Farmer sees live armadillo in Spencer Co. field