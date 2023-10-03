EPD responds to accident with injuries on Hwy. 41 and Virginia
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department officials say a single vehicle accident took place in Evansville that led to serious injuries.
According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:17 p.m. as an accident with injuries at Highway 41 and Virginia Avenue.
Police say the injuries after the accident are serious.
Traffic is being redirected onto the Lloyd Expressway.
Witnesses say this was a rollover accident.
Police say the traffic blockage and redirection will be happening until at least 7 p.m.
We will update you as we learn more.
