EPD responds to accident with injuries on Hwy. 41 and Virginia

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department officials say a single vehicle accident took place in Evansville that led to serious injuries.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:17 p.m. as an accident with injuries at Highway 41 and Virginia Avenue.

Police say the injuries after the accident are serious.

Traffic is being redirected onto the Lloyd Expressway.

Witnesses say this was a rollover accident.

Police say the traffic blockage and redirection will be happening until at least 7 p.m.

