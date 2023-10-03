Comedian Mark Normand stopping in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Stand-up comedian Mark Normand announced he’s extending his Ya Don’t Say Tour and will make a stop at Old National Events Plaza on April 27, 2024.

Normand’s recent one-hour Netflix special, SOUP TO NUTS, has been a staple in the streamers’ Top Ten since its’ premiere.

This follows Normand’s self-released special, 2020′s “Out to Lunch” which had over 12 million views on YouTube. He also starred on Netflix’s Season 3 of The Stand Ups.

Tickets start at $35.

They are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.