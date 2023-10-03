Ann Wilson of Heart coming to rock Evansville this December

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ann Wilson is coming to Old National Events Plaza this December with special guest Tripsitter.

Ann Wilson led the very first hard rock band fronted by women, Heart, which released numerous albums between 1976 and 2016.

Now, she’s set to perform in Evansville on December 1.

Officials say Ann Wilson and Tripsitter have been putting the finishing touches on a new album of original material, and now, she is bringing her show to venues everywhere.

According to a release, tickets are set to go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $49, and will be available at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

