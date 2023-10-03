Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Ann Wilson of Heart coming to rock Evansville this December

Ann Wilson of Heart coming to rock Evansville this December
Ann Wilson of Heart coming to rock Evansville this December(Old National Events Plaza)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ann Wilson is coming to Old National Events Plaza this December with special guest Tripsitter.

Ann Wilson led the very first hard rock band fronted by women, Heart, which released numerous albums between 1976 and 2016.

Now, she’s set to perform in Evansville on December 1.

Officials say Ann Wilson and Tripsitter have been putting the finishing touches on a new album of original material, and now, she is bringing her show to venues everywhere.

According to a release, tickets are set to go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $49, and will be available at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TANAZEA MARIE WOODS
VCSO: Evansville woman caught speeding hops backseat before arrest
Bremen fire at Cal-Maine Foods
Update: 100K chickens killed in Bremen fire
EPD: Crash at Boeke and Washington intersection sends 4 to hospital
EPD: Crash at Boeke and Washington intersection sends 4 to hospital
Shots fired on Indiana Street
WATCH: Evansville Police respond to overnight shots fired call
26-year-old Shane McCammon
Evansville man arrested following rape accusation, police say

Latest News

Ohio County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in search for burglary suspect
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in search for burglary suspect
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in search for burglary suspect
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in search for burglary suspect
Tuesday marks day 2 of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, here’s what to expect
Tuesday marks day 2 of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, here’s what to expect
10/3 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines