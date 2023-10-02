Birthday Club
West Side Nut Club Fall Festival kicks off Sunday with Kids Day

West Side Nut Club Fall Festival kicks off Sunday with Kids Day
By Liz DeSantis
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival opened Sunday for a special day for kids and families.

Families packed Franklin Street on Sunday for a chance to have some fun for just the kids.

All the food booths will be open starting Monday in addition to some of the bigger rides, but Sunday’s festivities allowed young kids to take in some of the fun at their own pace without all the crowds.

Several food vendors are on site Sunday still getting their booths ready to serve the thousands of festivalgoers the week will bring.

West Side Nut Club Park Chair Jordan Raven says dedicating the first day to families is to part of the club’s goal of making the festival available to everyone.

“It makes it a little more accessible for everybody, when you get everyone down here with all the food booths open, it becomes crowded, so it’s a lot more family friendly today, and we try to help the families out that have young kids down here,” said Raven.

The kiddie rides opened at 1 p.m. on Sunday and stayed open for families until 7 p.m.

All rides will open Monday to the rest of the public at 2 p.m.

