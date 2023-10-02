Unseasonably Warm

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures will remain well above normal in the upper 80s to 90 under sunny skies. The normal high temperature is 76-degrees. Tonight, mostly clear as lows drop into the upper 50s.

Tuesday, sunny to mostly sunny skies as highs temps remain above normal in the upper 80s to 90-degrees. The record high is 91-degrees set back in 1900. Tuesday night, mostly clear as lows dip into the lower 60s.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and clouds with high temps in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Thursday, cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms as high temps drop into the upper 70s. The severe weather threat is low.

