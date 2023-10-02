Traffic Alert: E. 29th and Daviess Street intersection closes in Owensboro
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Beginning Tuesday, RWRA will close the intersection of East 29th Street and Daviess Street for sewer repairs.
According to a press release, the intersection will be closed for approximately 3 days, pending no delays or inclement weather.
Officials say traffic will be detoured appropriately and urge drivers to use while driving in the area.
