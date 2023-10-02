Traffic Alert: E. 29th and Daviess Street intersection closes in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Beginning Tuesday, RWRA will close the intersection of East 29th Street and Daviess Street for sewer repairs.

According to a press release, the intersection will be closed for approximately 3 days, pending no delays or inclement weather.

Officials say traffic will be detoured appropriately and urge drivers to use while driving in the area.

