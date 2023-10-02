Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Traffic Alert: E. 29th and Daviess Street intersection closes in Owensboro

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Beginning Tuesday, RWRA will close the intersection of East 29th Street and Daviess Street for sewer repairs.

According to a press release, the intersection will be closed for approximately 3 days, pending no delays or inclement weather.

Officials say traffic will be detoured appropriately and urge drivers to use while driving in the area.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bremen fire at Cal-Maine Foods
Update: 100K chickens killed in Bremen fire
TANAZEA MARIE WOODS
VCSO: Evansville woman caught speeding hops backseat before arrest
Main Street Turoni's fire
Firefighters respond to Main Street Turoni’s fire overnight
Shots fired on Indiana Street
WATCH: Evansville Police respond to overnight shots fired call
One dead in motorcycle vs. combine crash in Pike Co., coroner confirms

Latest News

Henderson U.S. 41 bridge inspection to cause southbound lane closure swap
Henderson U.S. 41 bridge inspection to cause southbound lane closure swap
Standoff on Sept. 27 in Owensboro
Second arrest made after Owensboro standoff
Kentucky State Police to host ‘Coffee with a Trooper’ in Owensboro
Kentucky State Police to host ‘Coffee with a Trooper’ in Owensboro
INDOT: Work on S.R. 161 bridge reaches completion, second project set to begin
INDOT: Work on S.R. 161 bridge reaches completion, second project set to begin