Second arrest made after Owensboro standoff

Standoff on Sept. 27 in Owensboro
Standoff on Sept. 27 in Owensboro(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police have charged another person after a standoff last week.

As we previously reported, Grant Givens was arrested after police say he barricaded himself inside a home in the 4100 block of Ryeland Point.

They say a gun was found in the home.

Police now say 54-year-old Troy Gunter bought the gun for Givens at a gun show.

They say he knew Givens was not allowed to have any guns, but got it for him anyway.

He’s charged with Fraudulent Firearm Transaction.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

