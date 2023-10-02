Second arrest made after Owensboro standoff

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police have charged another person after a standoff last week.

As we previously reported, Grant Givens was arrested after police say he barricaded himself inside a home in the 4100 block of Ryeland Point.

They say a gun was found in the home.

Police now say 54-year-old Troy Gunter bought the gun for Givens at a gun show.

They say he knew Givens was not allowed to have any guns, but got it for him anyway.

He’s charged with Fraudulent Firearm Transaction.

