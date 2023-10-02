Birthday Club
Scam Alert: Jasper Police Dept. warning public of parking violation scam email

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department says they have received multiple reports from residents receiving a scam email.

According to a release, that email has been coming from cityparking@transportation.com.

JPD says the email tells the recipient that they have a parking violation from around the square in Jasper.

They say the email also includes a QR code to scan for further details and to make a payment.

Authorities are warning people not to scan the QR code or click any links.

The City of Jasper does not utilize electronic payments for parking tickets, only payments via mail or in person.

Officials say if you have made a payment through the scam or have questions, you should call the police department at 812-482-2255.

