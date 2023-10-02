Scam Alert: Jasper Police Dept. warning public of parking violation scam email

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department says they have received multiple reports from residents receiving a scam email.

According to a release, that email has been coming from cityparking@transportation.com.

JPD says the email tells the recipient that they have a parking violation from around the square in Jasper.

They say the email also includes a QR code to scan for further details and to make a payment.

Authorities are warning people not to scan the QR code or click any links.

The City of Jasper does not utilize electronic payments for parking tickets, only payments via mail or in person.

Officials say if you have made a payment through the scam or have questions, you should call the police department at 812-482-2255.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.