Parts of Main Street to close for brick replacement work

By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another section of Main Street in Evansville is closing down for brick replacement.

The work will take place from 2nd to 3rd Street. The first phase, which is from 3rd to 4th Street, is expected to be completed next Friday.

City leaders say people will still be able to walk along Main Street to support businesses impacted by the work.

Hometown Nutrition owner Lainie Grubbs says she was surprised by how little the construction has impacted business her business so far.

”We haven’t really suffered in any way thankfully,” said Grubbs. “We did plan to suffer just because you just never know. You never know how downtown is gonna react. So we are very grateful for that and that we’ve done really well.”

Crews say this construction work will last until November 17.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

