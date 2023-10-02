Monday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We’re working to learn more this morning about a deadly crash in Pike County involving a motorcycle and a combine.
Multiple crews battled a large factory fire in Bremen over the weekend.
Congress came together at the 11th hour.
Republicans and Democrats, working together to avert a government shut down, but a new 45-day deadline looms.
We’re just hours away from the 102nd annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.
Our 14 News Sunrise team will be live throughout the morning giving us a preview of what we can expert.
You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.