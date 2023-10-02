Man arrested for allegedly hitting 3 people with car in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department says they were called for a disturbance on Sunday near Rosemont Drive.

Officers say while they were headed to the scene, they received another call that 26-year-old Elijah Davis had hit someone with a vehicle.

A police report shows the vehicle was found abandoned at the back of Rosemont Dr.

MPD says Davis had ran away from the scene and was found on the interstate.

Police say witnesses told them Davis drove his car directly at multiple people, many of which were able to dodge the vehicle.

According to a report, three people were hit with the car, and had minor injuries.

Davis was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail where he is facing an assault charge.

