Lone goal gives Lindenwood men, 1-0 decision over USI Soccer

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES, MO. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer could not overcome a late first half goal and fell at Lindenwood University, 1-0, Sunday afternoon in St. Charles, Missouri. The Screaming Eagles fall to 1-8-0 overall and 0-2-0 in the OVC, while Lindenwood goes to 4-4-2, 1-1-0 OVC. 

After a rough and tumble first half, the Eagles trailed 1-0 at the halftime break. Lindenwood, which outshot USI in the opening half, 11-2, scored with 18 second remaining to take the intermission lead into the locker room. 

In the second half, USI’s and Lindenwood’s defenses battle to a scoreless draw through the final 45 minutes as the Lions closed out the 1-0 decision. USI junior goalkeeper Braden Matthews (Princeton, Indiana) paced the USI defenders in the second half, making a pair of saves to keep the match close. 

NEXT UP FOR USI:

The Eagles continue the three-match road swing Thursday with a trip to Texas to play Houston Christian University for a 7 p.m. contest. The trip to Houston will be USI’s meeting with Houston Christian.   

Houston Christian saw its record go to 2-5-3 overall, 0-1-1 OVC, after falling on the road to Liberty University, 3-1. The Huskies are 1-3-1 in their last five matches and winless in their last four. 

The Eagles finish the road swing in Texas when they visit the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. The Cardinals are 3-4-3 overall, 1-0-1 OVC, after the first weekend of league play.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

