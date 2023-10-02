Kentucky State Police to host ‘Coffee with a Trooper’ in Owensboro

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police 16-Henderson say they are set to participate in “Coffee with a Trooper” event.

A release shows that’s happening Tuesday, October 3 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Gramp’s Coffee.

‘Coffee with a Trooper’ is where citizens and law enforcement come together to discuss community issues and learn more about each other.

The event is designed to build and strengthen relationships.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King and Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman are both expected to be in attendance.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

