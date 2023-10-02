Kentucky State Police to host ‘Coffee with a Trooper’ in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police 16-Henderson say they are set to participate in “Coffee with a Trooper” event.

A release shows that’s happening Tuesday, October 3 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Gramp’s Coffee.

‘Coffee with a Trooper’ is where citizens and law enforcement come together to discuss community issues and learn more about each other.

The event is designed to build and strengthen relationships.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King and Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman are both expected to be in attendance.

