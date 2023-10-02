It’s finally back: 102nd West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially begins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival has returned for its 102nd year.

The Half Pot sales will kick off the event, opening at 10 a.m.

Live music will start up at 11 a.m. with the Rockternal Emissons.

Officials say all rides will open at 2 p.m.

The University of Evansville and University of Southern Indiana basketball teams will be out on Franklin Street for a meet and greet at 6 p.m.

The lighthouse parade starts up at 7 p.m., and then at 8 p.m. amateur hour night one starts.

Our 14 News Sunrise team will be out at the festival covering the event throughout the morning.

You can catch what they have to share on safety tips, events coming up and more in the videos below.

