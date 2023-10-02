INDOT: Work on S.R. 161 bridge reaches completion, second project set to begin

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced new lane restrictions for State Road 161.

They say beginning on Friday, October 6, work is expected to be completed on a bridge near County Road 500 South on S.R. 161. Following completion, another project on the road is expected to begin.

A release shows on or around Monday, October 9, crews will begin restricting traffic on a bridge on S.R. 161 near the Indiana state line.

They say the restriction will allow crews to replace the surface of the bridge deck.

Southbound lanes are expected to be restricted first with northbound lanes to follow.

Officials say traffic will be controlled utilizing a temporary traffic light.

Work for this project is expected to last through the beginning of November, depending on the weather.

