Hot start to the week, cool finish

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Monday’s high temperatures soared into the middle 80s under sunny skies. Mainly clear overnight with lows in the middle 50s. Tuesday will bring a repeat with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine. Wednesday will be the last really warm day this week as highs climb into the mid to upper 80s. Clouds with increase late Wednesday as a cold front approaches the Tri-State. Scattered showers likely on Thursday and afternoon highs will stop in the lower 80s. The threat for rain will continue Thursday night through early Friday. Friday will be partly sunny and much cooler with a high of around 70. Sunny and cooler for the weekend with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.