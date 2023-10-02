Birthday Club
Henderson U.S. 41 bridge inspection to cause southbound lane closure swap

Travelers should be careful of the new lane location
Henderson U.S. 41 bridge inspection to cause southbound lane closure swap
Henderson U.S. 41 bridge inspection to cause southbound lane closure swap(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say starting Tuesday, October 3, inspection progress on the U.S. 41 southbound bridge will require the lane closure to be swapped to the left lane.

They say the right lane will then be opened for southbound traffic.

According to a release, the second southbound lane will continue on the adjacent U.S. 41 northbound bridge, which will continue to also carry two northbound lanes.

Officials say the ongoing federally mandated inspection will require single-lane closures on the southbound bridge through Nov. 18.

To accommodate the equipment required for testing on the bridge, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will restrict all truck traffic to a maximum width of 12 feet, prohibiting wide loads during the testing period.

A release shows contract bridge inspectors are currently continuing the process of identifying welds on the lower portion of the structure as well.

They are also in the process of preparing the weld surfaces by removing paint and rust, a task that began on September 28.

This preparation work will persist throughout the current week.

