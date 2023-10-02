Food, fun, and friends: The first day of the Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When the Fall Festival officially got underway Monday morning, it didn’t take long for people to crowd the streets in search of their favorite snacks.

We spoke with several people and asked about what they plan to eat and how much they plan to eat during the week of Fall Festival.

Some festivalgoers said they were eating roast beef parfait, while others said they were looking forward to having a brain sandwich.

One Fall Festival attendee said there was no way to decide on a favorite booth that’s featured this year.

Some festivalgoers have even prepared for the week ahead of time to plan out what they intend on eating.

“You have to plan for this and everything. You have to lay it out and then you get the scope of things and then you go, ‘Alright I’m going to get the pork chop sandwich here and ribeye sandwich here,’” said one festivalgoer. “And it’s just like a progressive dinner that will last a week.”

The Fall Festival runs until Sunday.

