Evansville man arrested following rape accusation, police say

Evansville man arrested following rape accusation, police say
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man is in jail after he was accused of raping a woman.

Police say that man is 26-year-old Shane McCammon.

According to an affidavit, officers were called out to Ascension St. Vincent to talk with the woman who says she was raped.

Police say after talking with McCammon, he said it was consensual, but admitted to other incidents with the woman.

He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.

McCammon was also previously arrested back in March for a standoff situation on Fares Avenue.

[Previous Story: Two people arrested after stand-off on Fares Ave., police say]

Court records show he pleaded guilty to the standoff in July and is serving two years of electronic home detention.

26-year-old Shane McCammon
26-year-old Shane McCammon(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

