EPD: Crash at Boeke and Washington intersection sends 4 to hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department officials confirm that an accident at an intersection in Evansville sent four people to the hospital.

According to an EPD sergeant, the call came in at 7:13 p.m. as an accident with injuries Sunday at the South Boeke Road and Washington Avenue intersection.

Police say two cars were involved in the crash. They say one of the four people taken to the hospital had serious injuries.

According to police, the intersection is back open.

