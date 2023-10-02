Birthday Club
Deaconess offering Fall Festival healthy food options with Wise Choices program

Deaconess offering healthy food options with ‘Wise Choices’ during Fall Festival
By Robinson Miles
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Among all the many options on Franklin Street this week during Fall Festival, Deaconess is doing its part to make sure people are aware of healthy options to enjoy.

When you’re at the festival, look for the Wise Choices sign, identifying menu items which are lower in calories, saturated fats, and sodium.

Healthy menu items include snacks, entrees, desserts, and drinks. They say they choose the foods by having a team of dieticians review the recipes for each item at the festival, but that doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy the unhealthier options too.

“It’s just a joke everywhere you go, everybody’s looking at what the dietician’s eating but we’re people too, we’re humans. You’ll find me eating a fried Oreo. You might find me eating, I don’t know what else there is, you’ll find me eating those foods that aren’t wise choices and that’s okay, it’s okay to have those sometimes.”

This year, Wise Choices say they have eleven booths participating in the program, offering a total of 23 Wise Choice items, including five new items this year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

