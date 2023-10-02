Bob Dylan ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ Tour coming to Evansville
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is bringing his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ tour to the Old National Events Plaza this December.
That event is happening on Sunday, December 3 at 8 p.m.
A press release shows tickets for the show go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m.
Officials say tickets are only available at AXS.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office and start at $63.50.
VIP packages are available as an add-on, but only online.
