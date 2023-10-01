Birthday Club
WATCH: Evansville Police respond to overnight shots fired call

Evansville Police respond to overnight shots fired call
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Videos shared by a viewer show Evansville Police on scene after someone called 911 for shots fired in a downtown neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Dispatch tells us that call came in shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Indiana Street.

Officials did not give more information about that run, but the video appears to show police officers with their guns drawn on a home in the area.

This wasn’t the only call police responded to involving a gun overnight.

An Evansville Police sergeant tells us Deaconess Midtown called police around 10:30 p.m. after a female came to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the shooting might have happened at Dress Plaza; however, we’re told that shooting is believed to be accidental. Officers say she has non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not say if they believe these incidents are connected. The videos from the shots fired run on Indiana Street can be watched above.

