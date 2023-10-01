Birthday Club
Warm and sunny start to the week, rain returns Thursday with a cool-down

By Arden Gregory
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny and unseasonably warmer weather will continue for a couple more days, but rain chances and cooler weather return for the second half of the week.

Temperatures climbed into the mid 80s this afternoon under ample sunshine. We will quickly fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s this evening, then through the 60s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 50s early Monday morning under clear skies.

Monday and Tuesday will be even warmer with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s under ample sunshine! Some locations may even reach 90°. Our record high for Tuesday is 91°, so I don’t think we will beat the record, but we will get close.

Some clouds will roll into the Tri-State on Wednesday ahead of a cold front moving in from the west-northwest, but our high temperatures will still reach the upper 80s.

That cold front will pass through our region on Thursday, bringing us a chance of scattered showers. A few of those showers may linger into early Friday morning as well. In addition to the rain, that cold front will usher in noticeably cool air, dropping our high temperatures into the upper 70s Thursday and lower 70s Friday. Those are the kind of temperatures you would expect for early October.

Taking it a step further, a second, weaker cold front will pass through our region on Friday. I doubt we will see any rain from that one, but it will reinforce that cooler air flowing in from the north and drop our high temperatures into the mid to upper 60s for the weekend!

