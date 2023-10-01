Birthday Club
VCSO: Evansville woman caught speeding hops backseat before arrest

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 29-year-old Evansville woman tried to outsmart the sheriff’s office after being pulled over for reckless driving, according to an affidavit.

Sunday around 3:30 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy says they spotted a white Dodge Charger on the Lloyd Expressway accelerate and reach speeds well over 100 miles per hour.

The deputy says they watched the driver, later identified as Tanazea M. Woods, weave in and out of traffic as they tried to catch up to her.

The deputy eventually caught up to the Charger and pulled it over at Garvin Street and Illinois.

Woods hopped into the back so the driver’s seat was empty when the deputy approached, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say Woods had a warrant for her arrest and a suspended license.

The sheriff’s office allowed the other people inside the car to call a ride and were released.

Woods was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of Reckless Driving, Criminal Recklessness, Driving with Suspended License and Failure to Appear.

