UE Volleyball comes up short at Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, MO. (WFIE) - Melanie Feliciano and Giulia Cardona registered 13 kills apiece in a 3-0 road loss at Missouri State on Saturday.

Both Feliciano and Cardona were equally efficient on the defensive side, posting 11 and 13 digs, respectively. Ainoah Cruz led the way with 17 digs and Kora Ruff picked up another double-double with 32 assists and 13 digs. Breanah Rives had 12 kills to lead the Bears.

Game 1 – MSU 25, UE 16

Missouri State took control from the start, scoring the first five points before extending the lead to 8-1. Their lead would reach double figures at 13-3. Trailing by a 15-6 margin, Evansville worked its way back into the mix. Consecutive kills from Melanie Feliciano were part of a 7-2 run that saw UE get within four at 17-13. The Bears fended off the challenge to take the set by a 25-16 final.

Game 2 – MSU 25, UE 22

It was the Purple Aces who had the upper hand in the early moments of game two. Kora Ruff picked up an ace to help her team go up 3-0. An error by the Bears doubled the UE lead to six points at 9-3. At that point, MSU stormed back with an 8-1 rally to take their first advantage at 11-10.

With the Bears up 18-16, the Aces made their run as two more Feliciano kills highlighted a 4-0 run that put UE back on top at 20-18. It was the home team who would make the final run as the Bears scored four in a row and would go on to win the set and take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Game 3 – SIU 25, UE 12

The lead swapped multiple times in the early portion of the set, leading to a tie score of 8-8. Three in a row by Missouri State gave them the edge before Evansville made a 3-0 run of its own with Madisyn Steele, Giulia Cardona and Feliciano each picking up a kill.

After the Bears wrestled away a 16-13 advantage, the Aces rebounded to retake an 18-17 advantage. In a set that went down to the wire, it was Missouri State who made the final run, scoring the final three points to break a 22-22 tie and clinch the match.

UE is back home next weekend to face Northern Iowa and Drake.

