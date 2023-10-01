Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Onewheel electric skateboards recalled after multiple reports of death, injury

Onewheel electric skateboards are being recalled following multiple reports of accidents...
Onewheel electric skateboards are being recalled following multiple reports of accidents leading to injury and death.(Future Motion, Inc., CPSC)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Onewheel Self-Balancing Electric Skateboards are being recalled after dozens of reports have been made of crashes involving the products leading to traumatic injury and even death.

The distributor of the skateboards, Future Motion, Inc., and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) have announced the recall of 300,000 of the products.

According to the CPSC, the skateboards can stop balancing the rider if the boards’ weight limit is exceeded, which could lead to injury or death of the rider.

The CPSC said that dozens of reports of accidents involving the electric skateboards have been reported. Four deaths involving the products were reported between 2019 and 2021. Other reports contained injuries including traumatic brain injuries, concussions, paralysis, upper-body fractures, lower-body fractures and ligament damage.

The deaths stemming from skateboard-related accidents were the result of head trauma. According to the CPSC, the riders in three out of four of those reports were not wearing helmets.

Both Future Motion and the CPSC recommended wearing protective gear while riding on the skateboards.

The CPSC said anyone who owns one of the Original Onewheel or Onewheel+ model should visit Onewheel.com to arrange for a prorated refund in the form of a store credit upon disposal of the skateboard.

Other models which include Onewheel GT, Onewheel Pint X, Onewheel Pint, and Onewheel+ XR, should stop using them immediately, CPSC said. Owners of these models should then download or update the Onewheel app and use the app to update the firmware on their boards to include the Haptic Buzz alert functionality.

Haptic Buzz is a tactile and audible warning system that provides the rider of the skateboard with a buzzing sensation and sound when the board is nearing its limit, is low on battery, or is in an error state.

The firmware update will be available for all models in up to six weeks.

The recalled skateboards were sold online at the Onewheel website and other websites as well as at independent shops across the country from January 2014 through September 2023. These were sold at prices ranging from $1,050 to $2,200.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APRIL LYNN THOMPSON
EPD: Woman sneaks into home, steals child’s homework and stuffed animal
Shelby Wilson
Loud, drunk woman punches police officer during arrest, EPD says
One dead in motorcycle vs. combine crash in Pike Co., coroner confirms
Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Attempt to pass a tanker may have led to the deadly chemical crash in Illinois, official says
Bremen fire at Cal-Maine Foods
Numerous agencies battle large factory fire in Bremen

Latest News

Authorities captured Jonathan O'Dell, a federal inmate charged with conspiring to murder...
Inmate who escaped by breaking cell door arrested after police pursuit near Kansas City
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers waves to football fans before an NFL football game...
Aaron Rodgers rejoins Jets teammates ahead of Sunday night game vs Chiefs
‘More Than Pink’ breast cancer fundraiser walk raises more than $45K
‘More Than Pink’ breast cancer fundraiser walk raises more than $45K