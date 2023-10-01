Birthday Club
Numerous agencies battling large factory fire in Bremen

Bremen fire at Cal-Maine Foods
Bremen fire at Cal-Maine Foods(Muhlenberg Watch)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a factory fire the lit up the night sky in Bremen this morning.

This reportedly happened around 1 a.m. at the Cal-Maine Foods, a facility used to produce fresh eggs.

As of 8 a.m., dispatch reports that firefighters are still on scene.

According to officials, fire agencies within Muhlenberg County and several from neighboring counties have responded.

We’re told the photos shared with us were taken by a firefighter around 4:30 this morning.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. 14 News is working on getting more information.

Large fire in Bremen
Large fire in Bremen(Muhlenberg Watch)

