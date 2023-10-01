Numerous agencies battling large factory fire in Bremen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a factory fire the lit up the night sky in Bremen this morning.

This reportedly happened around 1 a.m. at the Cal-Maine Foods, a facility used to produce fresh eggs.

As of 8 a.m., dispatch reports that firefighters are still on scene.

According to officials, fire agencies within Muhlenberg County and several from neighboring counties have responded.

We’re told the photos shared with us were taken by a firefighter around 4:30 this morning.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. 14 News is working on getting more information.

Large fire in Bremen (Muhlenberg Watch)

